EverQuote COVID-19 Response

EverQuote has taken the necessary measures to protect our employees, customers, and communities in the face of COVID-19, while also maintaining focus on our mission to build the leading insurance marketplace.

EverQuote’s vision is to empower customers to better protect life's most important assets - their families, property, and future. Right now, arguably more than ever, people need good insurance, and they don't want to have to spend a lot to have it. We're proud to play a role in helping millions of consumers protect their most important assets (including their health), while also helping them save money. On the other side of our marketplace, many of the insurance agents we partner with are small business owners. We are committed to helping provide them with support and stability during this tumultuous time. We strive to be a people-first organization, and that extends to our consumers and customers as well as our employees.

We are still facing many unknowns as we head into 2021. As such, we’re still defining exactly what work from home will look like after COVID-19, but what we do know is we will not return to an office where everyone has a desk and is expected to come in 5 days a week. We will most likely use the office primarily as a collaboration space moving forward and continue to provide our employees with the flexibility to do individual work from home.

In health,



Elyse Neumeier

Chief People Officer



